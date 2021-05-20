 Skip to main content

Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.44% year over year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $16,801,000 declined by 9.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,060,000.

Outlook

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $1579.52

Company's 52-week low was at $964.50

Price action over last quarter: down 11.68%

Company Profile

With roughly $6 billion in systemwide sales during 2020, Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest player in the $16 billion domestic fast-casual Mexican restaurant category. Its menu includes burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are made from higher-quality ingredients than those typically found at quick-service restaurants. As of March 2021, the firm operated more than 2,800 company-owned restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

 

