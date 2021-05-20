 Skip to main content

Monro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 375.00% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $305,485,000 higher by 6.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $297,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Monro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144862

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $72.67

52-week low: $39.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.63%

Company Description

Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems. Next to service stores, the company also offers tire stores specialised in tire replacement and service. All revenue is generated in northeast of the United States of America.

 

