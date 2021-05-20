Recap: EuroDry Q1 Earnings
Shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 160.44% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $8,574,000 higher by 69.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,250,000.
Looking Ahead
EuroDry hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
EuroDry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 20, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://www.eurodry.gr/investor-relations/ir-webcast-2021-1Q.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $16.37
52-week low: $2.98
Price action over last quarter: Up 61.30%
Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
