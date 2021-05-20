 Skip to main content

Recap: Kohl's Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 132.81% year over year to $1.05, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $3,887,000,000 rose by 60.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,480,000,000.

Guidance

Kohl's raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.45-$2.95 to $3.80-$4.20.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kohls.com%2F&eventid=3081670&sessionid=1&key=BBE438F961172FD51F04D6AD15DE101D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.80

Company's 52-week low was at $16.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.49%

Company Description

Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2020 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

 

