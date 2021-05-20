 Skip to main content

Recap: Children's Place Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) decreased 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 197.60% over the past year to $3.25, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $435,481,000 up by 70.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $354,780,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/45pt743e

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $97.13

52-week low: $17.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.54%

Company Description

Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites. The company leases all of its retail stores, and most are located in malls. Children's Place has one distribution center in the United States and one in Canada to support operations in those countries. It uses third-party providers to support operations in other countries. The company sources its product from well over 100 vendors, which are primarily located in Asia.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

