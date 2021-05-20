BJ's Wholesale Club: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.35% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $3,868,000,000 rose by 1.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,620,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Wholesale Club hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com%2F&eventid=3082476&sessionid=1&key=E682EF2C52C014123E6ED586AB91B274®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $50.18

52-week low: $28.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.78%

Company Description

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products, and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.