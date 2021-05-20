Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 80.43% year over year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,089,000,000 higher by 31.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $1,400,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pfj7ybho

Price Action

52-week high: $67.39

Company's 52-week low was at $16.82

Price action over last quarter: down 20.87%

Company Overview

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments MSS segment and Energy segment. The MSS segment involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products. Its Energy segment consists of solar power project development and sale and EPC and development services. Most of the revenue is earned from the MSS segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from the United States.