Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 130.43% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $158,053,000 up by 15.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $115,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4dtch4ov

Technicals

52-week high: $9.77

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.55%

Company Description

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.

 

