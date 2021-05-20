 Skip to main content

Triumph Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 85.51% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $466,833,000 declined by 32.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $436,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Triumph Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Triumph Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tgi/mediaframe/44911/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.39

52-week low: $5.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.11%

Company Overview

Triumph Group designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets. The company operates under three operating segments: integrated systems, which designs, develops and supports proprietary components; aerospace structures, which supplies large metallic and composite structures to a wide range of manufacturers; and product support, which provides full life cycle solutions for aircraft. It derives most of its sales from the aerospace structures segment. The company operates in the United States, where it derives most of its revenue.

 

