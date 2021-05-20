 Skip to main content

QIWI: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.22% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $68,200,000 decreased by 15.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $69,630,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $263,700,000 and $298,860,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144765

Price Action

52-week high: $20.84

Company's 52-week low was at $9.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.10%

Company Overview

QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries and provides consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) financial services. The company's segments include Payment Services; Consumer Financial Services; Rocketbank; and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Payment Services segment.

 

