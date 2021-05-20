Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $94.24 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $402.37 million.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $277.48 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.84 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.06 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $115.91 million.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.25 million.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $354.78 million.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $115.69 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $436.26 million.

• Americas Technology Acq (NYSE:ATA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $380.02 million.

• Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $70.17 million.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $69.63 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $297.33 million.

• Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.60.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $390.81 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $435.21 million.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $150.39 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $160.28 million.

• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.05 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.