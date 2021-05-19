A Preview Of Golden Ocean Group's Earnings

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.07 and sales around $115.91 million. In the same quarter last year, Golden Ocean Group reported EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $137.41 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 115.22%. Sales would be down 15.65% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 -0.26 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.17 0.27 -0.29 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 138.49 M 128.85 M 66.97 M 92.53 M Revenue Actual 168.71 M 185.58 M 116.25 M 137.41 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Golden Ocean Group are up 171.72%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Golden Ocean Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.