Earnings Preview: Ralph Lauren

On Thursday, May 20, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Ralph Lauren EPS will likely be near $0.73 while revenue will be around $1.21 billion, according to analysts. Ralph Lauren's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.68 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.27 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 7.35%. Revenue would be down 5.02% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.63 0.83 -1.72 0.01 EPS Actual 1.67 1.44 -1.82 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 1.47 B 1.20 B 615.02 M 1.29 B Revenue Actual 1.43 B 1.19 B 487.50 M 1.27 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.