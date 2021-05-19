The Retail Foot Traffic Recovery Story — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC recently launched IT Outsourcing to help supply chain stakeholders hit development milestones without risking financial performance. Learn more at ddcfpo.com.

With new CDC guidance easing mask restrictions for vaccinated people and U.S. vaccination rates continuing to grow, many people are becoming more comfortable with returning to in-person shopping.

How are retailers readjusting to having foot traffic coming into stores? Andrew Cox looks at the return to normal with Anthony Smith on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys.

The duo welcomes Placer.ai's Ethan Chernofsky to discuss how retailers are reporting the uptick in shoppers. Chernofsky is the vice president of marketing for Placer, and the company houses one of the top databases for retail foot traffic.

The three discuss the trends emerging in the retail world, which companies are standing out from the crowd and what it all means for a post-pandemic retail environment.

Image Sourced from Pixabay