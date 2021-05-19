JD.com Beats On Q1 Revenue, Clocks 500M Annual Active Customer Accounts But Sacrifices Margins
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reported first-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $31 billion (RMB203.2 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $29.67 billion.
- Net product revenues rose 34.7% to $26.8 billion (RMB175.3 billion) from higher Electronics and home appliances revenues and General merchandise revenues.
- Net service revenues rose 73.1% Y/Y to $4.3 billion (RMB27.9 billion) from higher Marketplace and marketing revenues and Logistics and other service revenues.
- JD Retail revenue rose 35.3% Y/Y to $28.4 million, JD Logistics increased 64.1% Y/Y to $3.4 billion, and New businesses revenue rose 55.7% Y/Y to $786.7 million.
- Annual active customer accounts rose 29% Y/Y to 499.8 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations rose 6.1% Y/Y to $0.5 billion (RMB3.5 billion). JD Retail operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 4%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 1.7%.
- Non-GAAP net income rose 33.3% Y/Y to $0.6 billion (RMB4.0 billion). The margin remained stable at 2%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 was at par with the consensus.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA rose 8.9% Y/Y to $0.8 billion (RMB4.9 billion). The margin contracted 70 basis points to 2.4%.
- JD.com used $1.15 billion in operating cash flow and held $21.2 billion (RMB138.8 billion) in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: JD shares traded lower by 2.34% at $68.11 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga