 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com Beats On Q1 Revenue, Clocks 500M Annual Active Customer Accounts But Sacrifices Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
JD.com Beats On Q1 Revenue, Clocks 500M Annual Active Customer Accounts But Sacrifices Margins
  • JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JDreported first-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $31 billion (RMB203.2 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $29.67 billion.
  • Net product revenues rose 34.7% to $26.8 billion (RMB175.3 billion) from higher Electronics and home appliances revenues and General merchandise revenues.
  • Net service revenues rose 73.1% Y/Y to $4.3 billion (RMB27.9 billion) from higher Marketplace and marketing revenues and Logistics and other service revenues.
  • JD Retail revenue rose 35.3% Y/Y to $28.4 million, JD Logistics increased 64.1% Y/Y to $3.4 billion, and New businesses revenue rose 55.7% Y/Y to $786.7 million.
  • Annual active customer accounts rose 29% Y/Y to 499.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations rose 6.1% Y/Y to $0.5 billion (RMB3.5 billion). JD Retail operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 4%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 1.7%.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 33.3% Y/Y to $0.6 billion (RMB4.0 billion). The margin remained stable at 2%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 was at par with the consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA rose 8.9% Y/Y to $0.8 billion (RMB4.9 billion). The margin contracted 70 basis points to 2.4%. 
  • JD.com used $1.15 billion in operating cash flow and held $21.2 billion (RMB138.8 billion) in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: JD shares traded lower by 2.34% at $68.11 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

JD.com: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Facebook And Regeneron Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday
Alibaba-Backed E-commerce Platform Huitongda Network Eyes $1B Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg
A Preview Of JD.com's Earnings
Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com