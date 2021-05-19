 Skip to main content

Recap: Dorian LPG Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.17% over the past year to $0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $99,584,000 up by 4.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $89,110,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dorian LPG hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.46

Company's 52-week low was at $7.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.01%

Company Description

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

