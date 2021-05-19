Itamar Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 81.82% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $11,977,000 rose by 42.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,750,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $52,000,000 and $53,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vemth6m6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.00

Company's 52-week low was at $14.03

Price action over last quarter: down 11.04%

Company Description

Itamar Medical Ltd engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of cardiological conditions and sleeps breathing disorders. It offers medical devices based on the Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides a WatchPAT device, a mobile device for convenient home use in the diagnoses of sleep breathing disorders; and an EndoPAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and Canada.