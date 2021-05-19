 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.81 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.1% to $208.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Take-Two shares gained 4% to $174.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to have earned $2.54 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $192.95 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Container Store shares rose 2.1% to $13.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to close at $52.93 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + LOW)

Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Walmart, Home Depot Exceed Earnings Expectations And See Shares Rise
A Preview Of Lowe's Companies's Earnings
Cisco Systems Earnings Preview
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com