5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.81 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.1% to $208.70 in after-hours trading.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Take-Two shares gained 4% to $174.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to have earned $2.54 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $192.95 in after-hours trading.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Container Store shares rose 2.1% to $13.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to close at $52.93 on Tuesday.
