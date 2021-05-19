Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.89 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.70 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.59 million.

• MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $344.77 million.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $54.47 million.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.81 billion.

• Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $879.04 million.

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.93 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $27.56 per share on revenue of $155.35 million.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $333.59 million.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.67 billion.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $147.33.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $274.36 million.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $633.05 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $124.40 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $19.96 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $951.76 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $508.81 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $168.90 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $269.08 million.

• L Brands (NYSE:LB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $988.70 million.