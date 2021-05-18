Transcat: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.27% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $48,762,000 rose by 6.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $46,180,000.

Guidance

Transcat Sees FY22 Income Tax Rate 20%-22%

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.15

Company's 52-week low was at $22.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.77%

Company Description

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy and chemical process industries.