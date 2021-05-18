Walmart Beats Handily On First-Quarter Earnings Per Share, Revenue
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue of $138.7 billion, a 2.7% increase from the 2020 first quarter, while operating income rose 32% to $6.9 billion in what the company called strong across-the-board performance.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.69, easily beating analysts' median estimates of $1.21 a share. Revenue came in more than $6 billion higher than expectations. Shares were up 3.5% in premarket trading.
Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37% year-on-year, with sales more than doubling in the past two years, the company said. U.S. operating income rose 26.8 year-on-year, the company said.
In a statement, Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said the company is more optimistic about the full-year outlook than it was at the start of 2021. To support that view, Walmart raised full-year guidance for several metrics. It now expects consolidated operating income, which includes the U.S. and international operations, as well as its Sam's Club warehouse stores, to increase by mid-single-digit levels in constant currency. Its prior guidance was for a slight decline in constant currency. Earnings per share is now forecast to rise in the high single digits. Prior guidance was for a slight decline.
Walmart also sharpened its forecast for companywide revenue, saying it will decline by low-single-digit levels in constant currency. Its prior guidance wasn't that specific. Walmart expects "continued pent-up demand" in consumption as more people in the U.S. and around the world get vaccinated from COVID-19 and more countries reopen their economies.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics WalmartEarnings News Retail Sales General