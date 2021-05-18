Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected sales results.
XpresSpa Group reported first quarter sales results of $8.50 million, which beat the $2.37 million estimate.
XpresSpa is a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest.
XpressSpa's stock was trading 8.3% higher at $1.31 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.82 and a 52-week low of $1.03.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas