Walmart: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 43.22% year over year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $138,310,000,000 rose by 2.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $131,950,000,000.

Guidance

Walmart raised FY22 EPS guidance from declining slightly to increasing in high single-digits.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-51_8jetLIY

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $153.66

52-week low: $117.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.12%

Company Description

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 12% of fiscal 2021 sales.