 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sea Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sea (NYSE:SE) fell 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.23% over the past year to ($0.62), which missed the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $1,764,000,000 higher by 93.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Guidance

Sea hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/se/mediaframe/44816/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $285.00

52-week low: $60.00

Price action over last quarter: down 15.04%

Company Overview

Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa, and the Rest of the world.

 

Related Articles (SE)

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia Announce Merger To Create A Powerhouse
Sea's Earnings Outlook
MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra
Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know
Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com