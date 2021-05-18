 Skip to main content

Recap: Daqo New Energy Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.09% over the past year to $1.18, which missed the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $256,095,000 higher by 51.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $297,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Daqo New Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dq/mediaframe/45101/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1218.20

52-week low: $37.02

Price action over last quarter: down 7.63%

Company Overview

Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs. All of its revenues gets derived from the People's Republic of China.

 

