Recap: Home Depot Q1 Earnings

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) moved higher by 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.58% over the past year to $3.86, which beat the estimate of $3.07.

Revenue of $37,500,000,000 higher by 32.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,890,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/45029/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $345.69

52-week low: $232.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.98%

Company Description

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which is set to expand with the acquisition of HD Supply. The tie-up with Company Store also brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.