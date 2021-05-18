NetEase: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 74.89% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $3,132,000,000 higher by 29.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hdxtm53u

Technicals

52-week high: $2588.25

52-week low: $82.93

Price action over last quarter: down 0.77%

Company Overview

NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).