 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetEase: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 74.89% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $3,132,000,000 higher by 29.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hdxtm53u

Technicals

52-week high: $2588.25

52-week low: $82.93

Price action over last quarter: down 0.77%

Company Overview

NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

 

Related Articles (NTES)

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
NetEase Earnings Preview
Tesla Hit As The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.
The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Soared Today. Here's Why.
NetEase Cloud Music And Merlin Expand Partnership In China
More Nintendo Characters Are Coming To 'Pokémon Go'-Styled Mobile Games
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com