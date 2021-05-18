 Skip to main content

Baozun: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.67% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $308,388,000 up by 43.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $313,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apx8b3or

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.00

52-week low: $25.69

Price action over last quarter: down 27.76%

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.

 

