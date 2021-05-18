 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.80 million.

• Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $16.08 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $291.33 million.

• Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $28.68 million.

• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $395.85 million.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $313.38 million.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $131.95 billion.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $34.89 billion.

• Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.26 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $337.38 million.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $179.42 million.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $186.98 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $297.97 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $240.80 million.

• Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $876.21 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $461.12 million.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.41 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $46.18 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $36.70 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $664.00 million.

• Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $295.19 million.

• Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

