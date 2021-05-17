Recap: Remark Hldgs Q1 Earnings
Shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $4,406,000 higher by 922.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,120,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 17, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144799
Price Action
52-week high: $4.72
Company's 52-week low was at $0.96
Price action over last quarter: down 29.29%
Company Profile
Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.
