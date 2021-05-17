 Skip to main content

Recap: Remark Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $4,406,000 higher by 922.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,120,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144799

Price Action

52-week high: $4.72

Company's 52-week low was at $0.96

Price action over last quarter: down 29.29%

Company Profile

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.

 

