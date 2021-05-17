Earnings Preview: Home Depot
On Tuesday, May 18, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share
Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Earnings And Revenue
Home Depot earnings will be near $3.07 per share on sales of $34.89 billion, according to analysts. Home Depot reported a profit of $2.08 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $28.30 billion.
Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important
Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.
When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.
The Wall Street estimate would represent a 47.6% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 23.29% from the same quarter last year. Home Depot's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.62
|3.05
|3.71
|2.26
|EPS Actual
|2.74
|3.18
|4.02
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|30.73 B
|32.04 B
|34.53 B
|27.28 B
|Revenue Actual
|32.26 B
|33.54 B
|38.05 B
|28.30 B
Stock Performance
Shares of Home Depot were trading at $323.81 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.
Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Home Depot is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.