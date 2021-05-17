Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 131.25% over the past year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $1,806,000 higher by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,570,000.

Outlook

Marinus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.04

Company's 52-week low was at $1.51

Price action over last quarter: down 12.26%

Company Description

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Marinus manages the business in one segment, which is the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. The Company is developing ganaxolone for multiple epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric indications, including adjunctive, or add-on, therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures; status epilepticus; Fragile X Syndrome, and PCDH19 pediatric epilepsy.