Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.91% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $16,427,000 rose by 107.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $28,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454505&tp_key=2a10a06d56

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.75

Company's 52-week low was at $4.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.54%

Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's medical research is based on tetracycline chemistry and biology to create two antibacterials: omadacycline and sarecycline. NUZYRA (Omadacycline) is an antibacterial for skin infections and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. SEYSARA (Sarecycline) is designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is also involved in research to treat multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and systemic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.