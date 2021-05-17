Recap: Ebix Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.50% over the past year to $0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $290,053,000 up by 110.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $203,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ebix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/timg3679

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.14

Company's 52-week low was at $16.01

Price action over last quarter: down 11.45%

Company Overview

Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions.