Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.55% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $186,429,000 up by 52.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $173,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Purple Innovation raised FY21 sales guidance from $840 million-$880 million to $860 million-$900 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/prpl/mediaframe/45142/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $41.08

Company's 52-week low was at $11.23

Price action over last quarter: down 1.51%

Company Overview

Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.