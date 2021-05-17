Niu Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $83,540,000 up by 153.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $79,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e8aed5q5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.38

Company's 52-week low was at $8.42

Price action over last quarter: down 24.55%

Company Description

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company has build smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.