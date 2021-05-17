 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Niu Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $83,540,000 up by 153.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $79,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e8aed5q5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.38

Company's 52-week low was at $8.42

Price action over last quarter: down 24.55%

Company Description

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company has build smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

 

Related Articles (NIU)

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
Niu Technologies's Earnings: A Preview
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase
Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings
Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com