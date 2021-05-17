China Online Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) decreased 0.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 84.38% over the past year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $91,640,000 up by 33.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $93,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $91,120,000 and $92,036,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/coe/mediaframe/45105/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $31.00

52-week low: $18.00

Price action over last quarter: down 21.39%

Company Description

China Online Education Group is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.