5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:35am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is in talks to merge its media assets with Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Bloomberg reported. AT&T shares rose 1.7% to $32.80 in pre-market trading, while Discovery shares jumped 12.5% to $40.10 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE: TME) to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion after the closing bell. Tencent Music shares rose 1.9% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.

  • KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) is in talks to buy U.K.-based sustainability consulting company ERM Group Inc., Bloomberg reported. KKR shares gained 1.9% to close at $56.14 on Friday.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recorded its biggest annual loss in its history as the covid-19 pandemic impacted international travel. Ryanair shares rose 1.2% to settle at $115.91 on Friday.

