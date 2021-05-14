EXCLUSIVE: Vuzix CEO Talks Product Advantages, Next-Gen Smart Glasses

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has been significantly accelerating its revenue growth over the last year, CEO Paul Travers said Friday at Benzinga's Global Small Cap Conference.

Vuzix Earnings: Vuzix announced first-quarter financial results on Monday. The company reported an earnings loss of 12 cents per share, missing the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $3.92 million, which beat the estimate of $3.83 million.

Smart glasses demand so far in the second quarter is as high as it was in the first quarter, Travers said.

Vuzix CEO On Smart Glasses: The company's products offer the ability to connect the digital world to the real world. With each new product application, more advantages are realized, Travers said.

He named the following benefits of smart glasses:

Increases productivity

Eliminates travel costs

Improves worker safety

Lowers carbon footprint

Reduces worker errors

Protects worker health

Next-Gen Smart Glasses: The smart glasses and augmented reality technology company is working on a next-generation version of its smart glasses that "look and feel like a regular pair of fashion-forward glasses," Travers said.

The next-gen products are slated for introduction in the second half of 2021, he said, adding that Vuzix's products are "the future of wearable computing."

VUZI Price Action: Vuzix traded as high as $32.43 and as low as $2.06 over a 52-week period. At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.55% at $15.86.

Photo courtesy of Vuzix.