Recap: BIO-key Intl Q1 Earnings

Shares of BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 95.11% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $1,889,000 higher by 261.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000.

Looking Ahead

BIO-key said it is on track to achieve FY21 sales guidance of $8 million-$12 million.

Technicals

52-week high: $5.17

Company's 52-week low was at $0.37

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Description

BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing hardware and software solutions. The company is organized into one principal operating segment - Biometric Products. Its product portfolio comprises SideSwipe, SidePass, EcoID, WEB-key, and others. The company generates its revenue in the form of Services, License fees, and others.