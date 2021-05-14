LifeMD Shares Shoot Higher On Robust Q1 Telemedicine Revenues, FY Revenue Outlook Exceeding Consensus
- LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) reported Q1 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.38) better than the consensus loss of $(0.67).
- Revenue increased 323% Y/Y to a record $18.2 million in line with the consensus, primarily driven by a 349% increase in telemedicine product revenues.
- Total Telehealth Orders increased 373% Y/Y to 164 thousand.
- The company's LegalSimpli subsidiary, a PDF software-as-a-service, contributed $4.9 million in net sales, up 264% Y/Y.
- The gross margin expanded to 82% from 69% last year, attributable to lower product costs, growth of the prescription business, and inventory management.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.9 million compared to a loss of $556 thousand in the year-ago quarter.
- Cash balance for the quarter totaled $13.4 million.
- Guidance: For FY21, the company is raising its revenue guidance to $90 million and $100 million from its previous guidance of $85 and $95 million, exceeding the consensus of $87.8 million
- Price Action: LFMD shares are up 14.9% at 7.48 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
