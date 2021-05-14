Recap: argenx Q1 Earnings

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.68% year over year to ($0.81), which may not compare to the estimate of ($3.13).

Revenue of $158,155,000 rose by 647.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,230,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.argenx.com%2F&eventid=3079995&sessionid=1&key=2279190C6045554D71EB1B97566B8127®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $382.15

Company's 52-week low was at $141.26

Price action over last quarter: down 9.83%

Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.