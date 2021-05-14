 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: argenx Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.68% year over year to ($0.81), which may not compare to the estimate of ($3.13).

Revenue of $158,155,000 rose by 647.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,230,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.argenx.com%2F&eventid=3079995&sessionid=1&key=2279190C6045554D71EB1B97566B8127&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $382.15

Company's 52-week low was at $141.26

Price action over last quarter: down 9.83%

Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.

 

Related Articles (ARGX)

Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021
argenx's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com