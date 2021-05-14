 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Disney+ ended the second quarter with 103.6 million subscribers. The company had 94.9 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter. Disney shares fell 3.9% to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. The company also said its ticker symbol on the NYSE will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on May 24, 2021. Plantronics shares dipped 18.3% to $30.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q2 earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share on sales of $20 million to $22 million. Co-Diagnostics shares climbed 7% to $7.66 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) reported Q1 net income of $7.25 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $6.94 per share. Its sales also jumped to $1.33 billion from $786.70 million. Dillard's shares rose 1.4% to $103.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) released its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly-traded company. The company reported 56 million verified users at the end of the first quarter, versus 43 million in the fourth quarter. On the earnings conference call, the company confirmed plans to offer the meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Coinbase Global shares rose 0.6% to $266.70 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

