5 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2021

(NYSE: PLT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. The company also said its ticker symbol on the NYSE will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on May 24, 2021. Plantronics shares dipped 18.3% to $30.24 in the after-hours trading session. Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q2 earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share on sales of $20 million to $22 million. Co-Diagnostics shares climbed 7% to $7.66 in the after-hours trading session.

