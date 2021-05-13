Recap: Co-Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 620.00% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $20,025,000 rose by 1192.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,890,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.19 and $0.23.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $20,000,000 and $22,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tOP73wNo

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.99

Company's 52-week low was at $7.28

Price action over last quarter: down 20.10%

Company Overview

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV. The company's diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by greatly automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.