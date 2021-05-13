Recap: Biolase Q1 Earnings

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.42% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $8,116,000 rose by 69.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Biolase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $7,500,000 and $8,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.biolase.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/5569/q1-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $1.51

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 31.49%

Company Overview

Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products i.e. Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.