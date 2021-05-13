 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Biolase Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.42% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $8,116,000 rose by 69.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Biolase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $7,500,000 and $8,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.biolase.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/5569/q1-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $1.51

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 31.49%

Company Overview

Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products i.e. Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

 

Related Articles (BIOL)

BIOLASE, EdgeEndo Team Up To Develop New Microfluidic Irrigation Device For Endodontists
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings