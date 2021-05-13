Recap: Boxlight Q1 Earnings

Shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.50% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $33,424,000 higher by 484.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,010,000.

Outlook

Boxlight hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $39,000,000 and $39,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/41290

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.65

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: down 22.76%

Company Description

Boxlight Corp is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market. The company produces and distributes interactive technologies including Flat panels, Projectors, Whiteboards and Peripheral. It offers comprehensive services to clients and customers, including installation, training, consulting and maintenance. The company sells its products in various countries and generates revenue from the sale of software and interactive displays to the educational market.