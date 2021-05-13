AgroFresh Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 137.50% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $38,992,000 up by 18.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,550,000.

Guidance

AgroFresh Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144160

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.20

Company's 52-week low was at $1.80

Price action over last quarter: down 8.62%

Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions Inc creates agricultural technologies that preserve the quality and value of fresh produce and flowers. One such product is SmartFresh, which blocks the effects of ethylene and delays ripening while leaving no visible residue. Geographically, the company operates in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The majority of sales are recognized in the EMEA region. The firm provides its solutions to growers, packers, and retailers. Its operating segment includes AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. The company generates maximum revenue from AgroFresh Core segment.