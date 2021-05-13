One Stop Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 175.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $13,316,000 decreased by 0.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,000,000.

Looking Ahead

One Stop Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

One Stop Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144671

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.50

Company's 52-week low was at $1.57

Price action over last quarter: down 31.46%

Company Overview

One Stop Systems Inc is principally engaged in the following segments: Designing and manufacture of high-performance customized computers and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization. The product line of the company includes GPU Appliances, GPU Expansion, GPUs and co-processors, Flash storage arrays, Flash storage expansion, Servers, Disk Arrays, Desktop computing appliances, accessories, and parts. The company delivers high-end technology to customers through the sale of equipment and software for use on their premises or through remote cloud access to secure data centres housing technology.