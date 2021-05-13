Recap: Motus GI Hldgs Q1 Earnings
Shares of Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 52.17% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).
Revenue of $51,000 rose by 82.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,000.
Outlook
Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144700
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $2.74
Company's 52-week low was at $0.68
Price action over last quarter: down 41.30%
Company Overview
Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
