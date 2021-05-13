Recap: Motus GI Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.17% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $51,000 rose by 82.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,000.

Outlook

Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144700

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.74

Company's 52-week low was at $0.68

Price action over last quarter: down 41.30%

Company Overview

Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.